Club León: David Ramírez compares the work of Ariel Holan with that of Matías Almeyda in Chivas

The soccer player David “Avión” Ramírez del Club Leon inside of MX League, compared the work done by coach Ariel Holan this preseason, with which he lived with Matías Almeyda in the Chivas del Guadalajara.

I had to work for a while with Matías in Chivas. The intensity that both ask of you is something that characterizes them, always being intense ”, declared” Avión “Ramírez.

The Mexican winger assured the media that his new coach’s work this preseason is very similar to what he lived with Matías Almeyda, characterized by asking for more intensity at all times.

David Ramírez started his career in the Chivas de Guadalajara so he had to work with the Argentine, while now with Ariel Holan in León he seeks to continue his good step in search of lifting another championship.

