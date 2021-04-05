Club León comes back to beat Club Toluca at home (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Esmeraldas de León remain in a big plan in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX, by winning by a score of 2-1 in local condition against the Red Devils of Toluca, at the end of matchday 13.

The ecuadorian Michael Estrada He advanced to Toluca to 45 + 2, but in the second half, the Colombian Jaine barreiro he tied at 52 for the monarch and Mena sealed the victory at 73. The result promoted León to eighth place in the standings with 17 points, while Toluca maintained seventh place with 19 points.

León was the most dangerous team in the first half, with shots on goal from Fernando Navarro and the chilean Victor Davila that had rejections from the goalkeeper Luis Garcia. However, Toluca made their only shot on goal at 45 + 2 when Jose Juan Vazquez He combed a center in the area that Estrada controlled and headed to decree the 0-1.

León started the second half with the tying goal. At 52, Luis Montes took a free kick and served a pass to the Chilean Jean Meneses, who on the left in the area put a stroke to the second post that Barreiro, with his head, transformed into 1-1.

The champion maintained his intensity in attack and at 70, the Argentine defender Miguel Barbieri He committed a penalty to Mena, who took the shot from eleven meters that crashed into the post and on the rebound Navarro caused another post so that the ball remained for the Ecuadorian, who pushed the ball for the final 2-1.

The thirteenth day of the Clausura resumed on Sunday with a pair of draws, Pumas UNAM and Pachuca 2-2 and Guadalajara 1-1 against Santos Laguna and continued with the 0-1 victory of the Tigres UANL on Querétaro.