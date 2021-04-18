Club León: Colombatto seeks against Juárez to get rid of the rage of the elimination against Toronto

Football player Santiago Colombatto Club León in the MX League, assured that they will seek to take out their anger in front of the FC Juárez, after being eliminated in the Concacaf Champions League, when they are measured on the 15th date of Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are still hot, disappointed that we could not get the pass. Monday’s game is an important test to dump all the anger, the anger and everything we have, it will be a complicated duel, in which we need three points to get among the first four “, were the words of Santiago Colombatto.

The Argentine midfielder spoke to the media, where he made it clear that they are looking to retaliate for their defeat against Toronto in the Champions League, adding 3 units at home to put them squarely in the fight for the first four places.

Santiago Colombatto recognizes that the elimination of the Champions League continues to hurt, but that the Club León team of Ignacio Ambriz is a winning institution, which must turn the page and seek the double championship in Liga MX.

