Club León: Colombatto is happy to be part of the preliminary list for the Olympic Games

Soccer player Santiago Colombatto from Club León in the MX League, was happy to appear on the preliminary list of the Argentina national team, to assist in participating in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Also read: Chivas: Ángel Zaldívar is a victim of crime in Guadalajara

I am very happy to be on the preliminary list to be able to represent my country at the Olympic Games, it is a dream for me, I hope to be on the final list without a doubt, “said Santiago Colombatto.

The Mexican midfielder spoke in an interview for Fox Sports MX, where he assured that he feels very happy to be taken into account, with the illusion of being able to attend Tokyo since it is his dream.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Santiago Colombatto stressed that they are working hard in the preseason with Ariel Holan, so they feel very confident in winning the ‘champion of champions’ against Cruz Azul in July.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content