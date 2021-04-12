Club León: Call for the second round of the second leg vs Toronto FC

The Emeralds of Club León will face Toronto FC this Wednesday, April 14, in the second leg of the second round of the CONCACAF Champions League, in search of getting their ticket to the next round.

La Fiera, directed by Ignacio Ambriz, tied in the first leg against Toronto at the Nou Camp Stadium, so now the Mexican DT will go with everything he has in search of a place in the quarterfinals.

Through his social networks, the Lion shared the list of players called up for the match in the United States, traveling practically with a full squad, so it can be expected that “Nacho” Ambriz will send his best starting eleven.

After the tie in the first leg, the Lion must win by any score to advance to the round. However, a tie of more than one goal (2-2, 3-3, 4-4) would give the pass to the Fiera, for scoring more away goals.

