Club León: Call for Ignacio Ambriz for the game vs FC Juárez

The Esmeraldas de León have closed with their preparation stage, to face the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the MX League in the present Closing tournament 2021, in local condition against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez.

After consummating a new failure in the Concacaf Champions League, the Fiera team led by Mexican coach Ignacio Ambriz will seek to remove their thorn on the way to achieving their pass to the final phase of the contest.

Read also: Rayados: The ‘recadito’ of César Montes to the fans prior to the match vs Pachuca

The set of the Panzas Verdes has revealed the call of the team to face the match that will close the activity on matchday 15 of the Liga MX in the Leon stadium against the border squad.

ANNOUNCEMENT

3 Gil Burón 4 Andrés Mosquera 5 Fernando Navarro 6 William Tesillo 7 Víctor Dávila 8 Iván Rodríguez 10 Luis Montes 11 Yairo Moreno 13 Ángel Mena 14 Jesús Godínez 16 Jean Meneses 20 Emmanuel Gigliotti 21 Stiven Barreiro 22 Santiago Colombatto 23 Alfonso Blanco (P) 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez 27 Rubén González 28 David Ramírez 30 Rodolfo Cota (P) 192 Pedro Hernández 195 Pablo Rangel