Club León: Ariel Holan’s message after his first training with La Fiera

The Club León Esmeraldas began their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League in what was also the first training session of the Argentine technical director Ariel holan in command of the team.

After your first practice, Ariel holan, who came to the Fierce to take the place he left Ignacio Ambriz, He was quite happy with the new project of which he is the leader, ensuring that they have a lot of work to do to put the team on top.

“Today we had our first training session with the team. Very happy to be already working in the field. Much to do. Let’s all go together #SerFieraEsUnOrgullo “

Holan comes from training clubs like Defensa y Justicia and Independiente, in Argentina, Universidad Católica, in Chile, and Santos, in Brazil.

In addition, in his record he has the Sudamericana 2017 and the Suruga Bank 2018 with Independiente, and the title of the First Division of Chile in the 2020 season, with the U Católica.

