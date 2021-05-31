Club León: Ariel Holan said he was ready to face Cruz Azul in the “Champion of Champions”

The Argentine coach Ariel holan Club León in the MX League, he said ready to start the preseason with his new team and prepare for the game against the Blue Cross of the “Champion of Champions”.

I am happy and looking forward to starting the preseason with the footballers on Monday June 7 and preparing for the challenge we have, which we already have a rival for on July 18 “, were the words of Ariel Holan.

The Argentine coach met his new home at the Nou Camp stadium on Monday, where he could be seen stepping on the pitch in a video shared by the club on its social networks and where he gave the first words as the new helmsman.

Ariel Holan stressed that he is happy and eager to start the preseason, facing the duel they have against Cruz Azul of the ‘Champion of Champions’ and sending a message to the Esmeraldas fans.

