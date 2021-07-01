Club León: Ariel Holan recognizes that a possible departure of Joel Campbell is latent

The Argentine coach Ariel holan Club León within the MX League, recognized as latent a possible departure of the footballer Joel Campbell to reinforce the Rayados from Monterrey, facing the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

It suits the player and the club. Joel has a possibility, I don’t know if the possibility is already established or is not very firm “, were the words of coach Ariel Holan.

The South American strategist spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that the departure of his attacker Joel Campbell to Rayados is likely, since this negotiation is very convenient for the club and the player himself.

Ariel Holan knows that striker Tico is very important to his team, but he doesn’t worry about his departure since he has a very complete squad and one of the most important in Mexican soccer.

