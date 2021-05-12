Club León: Ariel Holan is the new Technical Director of La Fiera

After the departure of Nacho Ambriz from the León Club after not reaching an ‘economic’ agreement to continue in the Apertura 2021, so now, Ariel Holán is the new Technical Director of the Fiera for the next Tournament, they made it official in the club.

Holan arrives after leading Santos from Brazil, the U Católica, Independiente and Defense and Justice from Argentina.

Also read: Club América: Bruno Valdez’s penalty should not have been marked, say former Liga MX referees

In social networks, the León Club announced a signing very much in its style and this time, it left a number on its networks and after marking, the fans will hear the announcement that Ariel Holan is the new coach of the Esmeralda team.

The 60-year-old coach will have his first adventure in Liga MX, despite having played before to reach teams like Rayados or Chivas.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: