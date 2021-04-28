Club León: Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed would be the replacement for Nacho Ambriz

After the directive of the Club Leon confirmed that his technical director, Ignacio Ambriz, would not continue in the position for the following season, the name of Antonio ‘The Turk’ Mohamed has been put as the goal of Jesús Martínez Jr to get to the bench of the emerald team in the 2021 opening of the Liga MX.

La Fiera is already working on the search for a new coach, since it is already a fact that Nacho Ambriz will leave office as soon as he finishes his participation in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, no matter how far he arrives with green bellies.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo launches promise to the celestial fans after winning Toronto FC

According to reports from the TUDN journalist, Israel Romo, Antonio Mohamed heads a list of candidates to replace Nacho Ambriz in the technical direction, although for now, the former DT champion with Xolos Tijuana, Club América and Rayados de Monterrey has not planned return to Liga MX.

Antonio Mohamed ⛔NO CLUB

51 years, 18 years as DT.

Some clubs he led:

Huracán (⭐B Nacional 2007)

Independent ( Sudamericana 2010)

Tijuana (⭐Liga MX 2012)

América (⭐Liga MX 2014)

Celta de Vigo

Monterrey (⭐Liga MX 2019) (⭐⭐Copa MX 2017 and 2020) pic.twitter.com/pTtW25m067 – OFIAMERO (@ofiamero) April 26, 2021

The source assures that the management of the Lion is taking things calmly, since they have enough time to make a decision about it and start planning the next season.

El León is still fighting to get into the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, where he would bid for one of the four tickets to the Liguilla and thus be able to continue with the illusion of achieving a new two-time championship.

Candidate technical directors to direct the Club León

In addition to Antonio Mohamed, the León Club would have as options the Uruguayan Diego Alonso and the Argentine Gabriel Caballero, both with experience in Tuzos del Pachuca, a team from the same group that manages León.

Another of the names that were handled was that of Miguel Herrera, but sources close to the club would have denied this version, ensuring that the Louse did not fit the profile they were looking for.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Javier Aguirre throws a stick at MLS prior to the Concachampions duel

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: