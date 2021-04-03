Club León: Andrea Canchola, the beautiful presenter fan of La Fiera

Andrea Canchola, the beautiful presenter of Televisa Bajío, has shown her love for the Esmeraldas of the León Club on several occasions through her social networks, including supporting from the Nou Camp Stadium.

Andrea is in charge of giving the news of the weather forecast in different spaces of Televisa Bajío’s programming, and through her social networks she likes to show off her different hobbies, among which is playing soccer.

The beautiful driver originally from León, Guanajuato, has more than 55 thousand followers on her Instagram account, where she constantly publishes part of her work and the odd funny video.

