Club León: Alfonso Blanco is out of the 2021 Apertura preseason

The Esmeraldas of the León Club suffered the loss of the goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco for the preseason towards the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, as he will undergo a surgery on the wrist.

Through their social networks, the Fierce shared the medical report of Alfonso Blanco, who suffered a scaphoid fracture and will have to undergo surgery this Thursday, June 10.

“The player Alfonso Blanco will undergo surgery in the next few hours on the wrist of his left hand due to a scaphoid fracture.”

“We wish a speedy recovery for our goalkeeper, to whom we send the affection of the entire team and the support of the institution. We wait for you back.

Force, “Tami”! “

In León’s medical report it was not reported how long Alfonso Blanco will be out of the fields, although everything indicates that he will not be able to be for the Champion of Champions duel against Cruz Azul.

