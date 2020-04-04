MEXICO CITY, Apr 3 (.) – The Chivas de Guadalajara club, the most popular in Mexican soccer, will defer the salaries of its first-team footballers due to the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 50,000 deaths. Worldwide.

Chivas joined the teams Atlas, Santos Laguna, Monterrey, Pachuca, León and Querétaro, who have taken the step of deferring the salaries of their players until Liga MX returns to normal.

“We are facing one of the greatest challenges of recent times, not only because of the impact on health and social level in the world, but also because of the repercussions that the contingency caused by COVID-19 has had on the economy,” published the Friday on his Twitter account the team president, Amaury Vergara.

“In this context, I would like to deeply thank the players, the coaching staff and the directors for adding to the well-being of the Chivas staff, by accepting the deferred salary scheme starting in April,” he said.

In Mexico, the coronavirus outbreak has left 1,688 infected and 60 dead.

The Clausura tournament of Mexican soccer was suspended on March 15 after the end of the tenth day, which was played without an audience.

Guadalajara, which is characterized by hiring only Mexican soccer players, is in fifth place with 16 points after four wins, four draws and two defeats.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)