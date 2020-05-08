With 10 points of difference for the runner-up in the Santarém District of Portugal, União de Almeirim, chaired by Palhinha and defended on the field by the Brazilians Igor and Gábi, will dispute the reformulated Championship of Portugal in the 2020/21 season, after a long awaits the decision of the Portuguese Football Federation.

Palhinha worked actively in partnership with the other leaders of the district championships in Portugal – equivalent to the fourth division – so that the merit and investment of these teams was rewarded with the move to the third division, and the work paid off. After a lengthy meeting last Wednesday, District leaders’ access was confirmed.

Igor and Gábi, on the other hand, actively worked within the four lines and became the goalscorers of the season in Portuguese district football, with 18 and 15 goals respectively.

– It is gratifying for everything we did during this season, all the games in which we left the best on the field were worth it. We did all this step by step, in search of one thing: that was the title and the longed-for access. – comments Gábi, a player who in Brazil passed through Santos and Ferroviária. The last disputed round took place on March 8 and even before the Portuguese Government decreed a state of emergency the Football Association of Santarém – State where the city of Almeirim is located – paralyzed the championship and the Ribatejo Cup.

A few weeks later the Portuguese Football Federation opted to cancel all the basic championships and the lower divisions in the country, thus establishing an impasse in relation to the ups and downs. On April 6, the former player signed a letter to the FPF with the leaders of the other district leaders, considering that the right attitude to be taken would be the rise of the leaders and a reformulation of the Championship of Portugal.

However, at the end of April the FPF declared that no Club would ascend to the CNS, an attitude that generated revolt among the leaders, who started a campaign of pressure on the directors of Portuguese football. The pressure confirmed his result on May 6.

– Feeling of gratitude to God, and of a lot of happiness, because all our effort brought reward and access to the title. These were the objectives from the beginning, and with great effort and dedication success came. – reported Igor, who in Brazil wore Marília’s shirt.

União scored 57 points in 21 games played, with 19 wins, 18 of them in a row and two losses. With 10 points ahead of Fazendense, Igor and Gábi were important pieces. The pair added 33 goals to the Club’s 76 in the season.

– It was a season of great learning for me, for playing a new championship, in a new country, and the day-to-day life with my teammates. Everything added a lot to my career, both professional and personal. We hope to have another great performance next season, raising the name of União de Almeirim even more. said Igor.

– For the next season we know that it will be another reality, it is a totally different competition. But we already know that SAD will provide all the support it was this year, a professional club with salaries in days. We will be back even stronger than we finished this season and dreaming even bigger. concluded Gábi.

