Club América: “Zague” opens old wound of the Machine prior to the Young Classic

The Eagles of Club América will receive this Day 15 of the Closing 2021 to the Cruz Azul Machine, for a new edition of the Classic Young, which has been heating up quite a bit through social networks and the top scorer azulcrema could not miss.

Through his Twitter account, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” shared the last goal he scored with the Eagles shirt, which was precisely against the Machine and would serve to eliminate the celestial in the quarterfinals of the Summer 98 Tournament .

“Did you know? @LRZague’s last official goal with #ClubAmerica eliminated Cruz Azul in the 4th finals of Summer ’98. Since then, ‘Zaguinho’ holds the record as the top scorer azulcrema with 192 goals. “

“So it was, it is correct !! What a great memory geez !! “

In that tournament, América came from reclassification, where they eliminated Toros Neza, and later left Cruz Azul on the road in the quarterfinals. Already in the semifinals, the Eagles were eliminated by Toluca, which would ultimately be champion.

