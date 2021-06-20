Club América would yield half of Roger Martínez’s pass to Boca Juniors for a millionaire figure

The Eagles of Club América continue to arm themselves for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and although they have made official the arrival of three reinforcements, they are also working on the team’s casualties, and one of them is probably that of Colombian striker Roger Martínez who could reinforce Boca Juniors.

According to information revealed by Germán García Grova, a journalist for TyC Sports, he revealed that Club América would be willing to negotiate the sale of 50% of Roger Martínez’s letter.

As detailed in the information, the letter from the Colombian striker from América would be worth around 7.5 million dollars, a figure that apparently Boca Juniors would be willing to pay for the attacker.

“América is willing to negotiate with #boca for 50% of Roger Martínez. The club wants US $ S7.5M for half of the striker’s token. “We know of Boca’s interest. Roger is moved that I call him Román “Fernando López, the player’s agent.” Grova revealed on social media.

It should be remembered that America at first was not willing to negotiate half of his letter for Roger Martínez, since he is a player to the liking of Santiago Solari and the last tournament had a good performance, but now it seems that they would accept Boca’s requests Juniors for negotiating it.

Roger Martínez arrived at Club América for the 2018 Apertura of the MX League, a tournament that the Eagles would eventually win and become the champions, and since then he has played 102 games, scoring 25 goals and giving 13 assists.

