Club América would sell Roger Martínez and plans reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

After a good semester with the Águilas del Club América led by Santiago Solari, the future of the colombian Roger Martinez It looks uncertain again, because although it is contemplated by the azulcrema technical director, the board is aware that an offer could arrive for the forward in this transfer market, as there are several teams interested in having him as a reinforcement.

According to information revealed by TUDN, there are at least five possible offers of equipment from Europe and South America for Roger Martinez, so they would be waiting for a juicy proposal to give way to the so-called ‘Tank’.

Roger reconciled with the Club América fans in this Clausura 2021, because despite the elimination in the Quarterfinals, the South American was one of the players who best closed the campaign, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist in the Vuelta match against the Tuzos del Pachuca and leaving the Águilas near the comeback.

The Colombian played 18 games in the Clausura 2021, adding 890 minutes and scoring 6 goals in his personal record.

On the other hand, the source points out that America has already tied the signing of Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, one of the pleasant revelations of Santiago Solari’s first tournament, and the only signing requested by the Argentine coach.

The Eagles of Club América break ranks and prepare four reinforcements

Club América already gave its players vacations this past Monday and after announcing the vacations, the coaching staff and the board of directors have already begun to plan the design of the team’s squad for Apertura 2021, highlighting the search for four reinforcements, two for the defensive zone and two others for offense

The Eagles will report until June 21 to perform medical tests and begin their preseason work.

