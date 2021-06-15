Club América would seek as reinforcements Víctor Guzmán and Jordi Cortizo from Xolos Tijuana

The Eagles of Club América have already added two reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura and a third that would be presented this week; Miguel Layún, Fernando Madrigal and Salvador Reyes. However, the Eagles are still looking for two more reinforcements and they would be in Xolos de Tijuana.

According to ESPN, America is looking for a central defender and a winger who can play for both bands and everything indicates that the chosen ones would be Jordi Cortizo and Víctor Guzmán, both Xolos players.

According to Brandon Ambriz, a TUDN journalist, America is targeting the young center-back Víctor Guzmán and the winger Jordi Cortizo, whom it wants for the Apertura 2021.

The funny thing is that both Xolos players belong to Pitz Group, a sports representation agency that has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent days due to the latest Club América signings that come from the agency.

Cortizo, 24, played just 256 minutes at Guardianes 2021, while Víctor Guzmán played 13 games, all as a starter.

