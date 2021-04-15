Club América would request disqualification of Yustin Arboleda due to the fracture of “Chucho” López

Football

The Águilas del América advanced to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, after drawing on aggregate against Olimpia of Honduras, in a game that ended up costing them quite dearly due to the injury of Antonio de Jesús López.

In the second part, “Chucho” López suffered a hard tackle from behind by Yustin Arboleda, which, according to information from journalist César Caballero, would have caused a fibula fracture.

“Confirmed. Fibula fracture for @ jesus97amenabar Much strength and speedy recovery “

In addition, the ESPN reporter reported that América will request the disqualification of Arboleda for having injured “Chucho” López in this way, who will most likely miss the rest of the campaign.

“I can tell you that @ClubAmerica will request the disqualification of the Olimpia player who fractured Chucho López”

