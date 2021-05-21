Club América would offer a four-year contract to Álvaro Fidalgo

The performances of Alvaro Fidalgo they have satisfied the azulcrema directive, so they will make the purchase option valid. The only signing that Santiago Solari requested for this season has been a success, so in the coming weeks they will buy his letter.

According to the Spanish journalist, Xavi Sidro, in two or three weeks the America club will pay a million to the box CD Castellón, making it the most expensive signing in the history of the Spanish club, in addition, they will deposit another million to Real Madrid.

The source assures that the board would offer him a contract in which the 24-year-old midfielder will have a leading role in the club, will sign for four years and will have a considerable increase in his salary.

América will offer Fidalgo a 4-year contract and significantly increase his salary. – ✖avi Sidro 〽️ (@XaviSidro) May 20, 2021

Although he has not made his debut as a scorer in Mexican soccer, Fidalgo was the ‘brain’ of the team this Clausura 2021, playing 16 games between the League and Concacaf Champions League, in which he distributed five assists.