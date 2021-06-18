Club América would not be reinforced with Cristo González; two clubs are already negotiating their loan

The Eagles of Club América continue to arm themselves for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and although those led by Santiago Solari have already made official the arrival of three reinforcements for the next tournament, the assembly of the squad would not be closed and they will continue to be interested in the Real Madrid youth squad player Cristo González, who would already have more suitors on the market.

According to what was revealed by Jonathan López, Club América is not the only team interested in the current Udinese striker from Italy, since Zaragoza and Real Valladolid from Spain would already be negotiating his loan, so the Eagles will have little margin to hire it.

“Real Valladolid and Real Zaragoza are interested in Cristo González, they want him on loan. In the case of America it is still on the list, but there is no place for foreign reinforcements at this time. The 23-year-old Spaniard belongs to Udinese in Italy and has a contract until 2024. ”, he revealed.

America would have already started talks with the striker before this became known, but apparently, the excess of foreigners that he has in the squad would be preventing González from reinforcing the team led by Santiago Solari.

González, a 23-year-old forward, has played for Castilla, Tenerife, Huesca, Udinese and Mirandés. It is priced at 2 million euros but could reach an agreement with the Italian team to take over their services.

