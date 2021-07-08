Club América would make a millionaire business with the sale of Álvaro Fidalgo

The Eagles of Club América found a ‘rough diamond’ in the figure of the youth squad Real Madrid, Álvaro Fidalgo, who was ‘rescued’ from the Second Division of Spain where he played with him CD Castellón just half a year ago, being one of the most prominent reinforcements in the last tournaments in Liga MX.

The field vision and the claw of Fidalgo They have made him one of the favorite footballers of the azulcrema fans, because in a very short time he demonstrated his commitment and worth within the field of play, becoming one of the indisputable in the team of Santiago Solari, the person responsible for your transfer in the winter market.

Loaned in January of this year, 16 official matches were enough for the Spaniard to convince the Azulcrema board of directors to buy his letter, which was paid in exchange for one million euros on June 1, signing a contract until 2025.

Five months after his departure from CD Castellón, Fidalgo’s good performances in Liga MX have led him to multiply his value in the transfer market, because when he arrived from Spain, the former Real Madrid was priced at 400 thousand euros, less than the half in which it is valued today, since the carbayón reached the million euros in the last valuation of the specialized site Transfermarkt, a 250% more of what was appraised when it was yielded to America.

Fidalgo arrived for matchday 4 of Clausura 2021, remaining out of the call on that date and watching the matches of matchday 5 and 6 from the substitute bench.

Two weeks after being hired, Álvaro started as a starter against Atlas, starting a 10-game run as a starter, receiving a break on the last day against Pumas.

Performance of Fidalgo in America:

In total, Fidalgo has played 10 Liga MX matches, 2 in Liguilla and 4 in the CONCACAF Champions League, all of them as a starter. The Spanish has not scored a goal and registers 5 assistances.

Just to put it in context, Fidalgo has participated in 1293 minutes out of 1800 possible since he set foot on Mexican soil, the 71.8%.

However, Fidalgo has only missed 237 minutes since he started playing with América, since the first 270 minutes that he did not see activity were due to a technical decision, so in reality, the Spanish has participated in the 84.5% of the possible minutes with the Eagles.

