Club América would look for two Paraguayans as reinforcements for Ap21

The Eagles of Club América were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Guardians 2021 league and since that moment, they began to plan the next tournament in the MX League with its possible ups and downs and the rumors of possible arrivals, two have joined Paraguayan players.

It is about Iván Franco and Diego Torres, two soccer players from Paraguay who, according to rumors, La Nación Paraguay would have put in the sights of the Eagles.

Also read: Liga MX League: Study reveals the finalists and the Clausura 2021 champion

Ivan franco and Diego Torres, players from Libertad and Olimpia respectively, serve as wingers and the Eagles would be probing to reinforce themselves for the 2021 Apertura.

Iván Franco, 21, has proven to be one of the most promising players in Paraguayan soccer and after the rumors, the fans were excited, as there are those who have been requesting the signing from the previous transfer market.

For his part, Diego Torres, 18, a Olimpia player, is still considered a ‘green’ player and they say that he must still gain experience to reach the club.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content