Club América would earn a million with the sale of Guillermo Ochoa

The Eagles of Club América could be facing an unbeatable opportunity to make ‘cash’ in the next transfer market with the possible sale of their goalkeeper and captain, Guillermo Ochoa, who supposedly would have on the table an offer from a team of the United States MLS, same that would be studying with his family.

With 2 years of contract completed and a year and a half ahead, Guillermo Ochoa could make millionaire profits in case of a possible sale to the MLS, managing to recover the investment made in 2019, in addition to reducing the heavy payroll that the Eagles of America with a view to Opening 2021.

According to the information revealed by Rub Sainz of TUDN, Ochoa would be studying this offer, with low probabilities of accepting it, since he still has sporting goals to fulfill in Liga MX with the team of his loves.

How much would America earn from its sale?

Ochoa arrived in 2019 in exchange for 1 million euros in 2019 from Standard Liege in Belgium and is now priced at 1.8 million euros, so that America could earn eight hundred thousand euros or more in the event of a market negotiation North American.

How much does Guillermo Ochoa earn at Club América?

According to Belgian media reports, Ochoa signed with América in exchange for $ 4.5 million per season, so the Eagles would save $ 6.7 million in salary if they let him out this summer.

Numbers of Guillermo Ochoa in his second stage with Club América 67 official games 82 goals conceded 17 games without a goal

