Club América would earn a million if it sold Sebastián Cáceres

Sebastian Cáceres He is called to be the future leader of the azulcrema defense, his performances have dazzled in the last tournament, being one of the most constant, so he has aroused interest in the old continent.

His youth and quality make him one of the most interesting prospects in Uruguay, which is why the America club Know what. at any time, you can emigrate to the old continent; however, despite having offers, the priority is for him to remain in Coapa.

According to Bolavip, the board of América rejected an offer from Getafe, but Leicester City it has probed its surroundings to know its status. In case the group of ‘Las Águilas’ wants to sell it, they can earn a good sum of money, considering it is valued at six million euros, however, according to Football Insider, the ‘Foxos’ would have to pay about 20 million pounds for the player who ends his contract in 2024.

The page specialized in player values, Transfermarkt, He has it valued at that amount. The 21-year-old defender was one of the footballers who increased his value the most this year. America paid 2.3 million euros. It arrived with a value of two million and has increased three times its value in the year and a half that it has been playing in Liga MX.