Club América would denounce Boca Juniors for negotiating with Roger Martínez

The interest of Boca Juniors by the front of the Club America, Roger Martínez, It seems to be obsessive, since the Argentine team would continue to try to have the Colombian as reinforcement for the second semester of this 2020, despite the fact that the Argentine team ‘has not reached the price’ that the Eagles have set for their departure.

According to information published by the journalist César Caballero on ESPN, Boca Juniors would have already contacted directly with Roger Martínez’s agent and with the player himself to convince him to sign with them, leaving aside the directive of the America club.

This position would go against the FIFA statutes, since Roger has a current contract with the Eagles until 2023, so in order to send him a proposal, Boca Juniors or any other interested club would have to have a permit signed by the board. cream blue.

The source indicates that these approaches by the Xeneize directive with Roger’s representative are real, since the Colombian’s agent himself publicly acknowledged in Argentine media that Riquelme had contacted the player himself to let him know his desire to have its services.

These approaches could not be given freely until December 2022, when Roger has 6 months left on his contract, as the FIFA statutes mark it.

