Club América would be looking for Luis Chávez as reinforcement

Club América would be interested in obtaining the services of the footballer of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Luis Chávez, a 25-year-old midfielder, a youth player for the Tijuana Xolos.

According to Rub Sainz, Pachuca received a call from Coapa, asking for the Mexican midfielder, whom they want as reinforcement.

Luis Chávez works as a midfielder and although this position is covered in Coapa, they seek to have alternatives, because in addition to the starters, there are no revolting players.

Chávez played 20 games in the 2021 Guardians, 17 of them as a starter and scored two goals, coincidentally one of them against the Eagles in the first leg of the Liguilla.

America has already closed the signing of Salvador Reyes and Miguel Layún, in addition to having Fernando Madrigal tied up, so Luis Chávez would join this list.