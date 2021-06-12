Club América would be looking for Gibran Lajud as reinforcement

Club América would be interested in Santos Laguna goalkeeper Gibran Lajud, to take over his services for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

According to information from Jorge Víctor García of Fox Sports, América would have asked for the Santos goalkeeper in search of a substitute goalkeeper for Guillermo Ochoa for the probable departure of Óscar Jiménez.

Also read: Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

Gibran Lajud is the substitute goalkeeper for Santos Laguna led by Guillermo Almada who reached the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, where Carlos Acevedo is the star in the goal of the ‘Warriors’.

SANTOS LAGUNA • Betsiel went to Querétaro. • Orrantia near Mazatlán. • America asked about Gibran Lajud. • There are talks with Abella. • Correa will report with @ClubSantos. • Colo-Colo after Jeraldino, but Almada has it contemplated. • Atlas wants Diego Valdés. – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) June 11, 2021

For now, America has already made official the signing of Fernando Madrigal for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League to reinforce the midfield, but given the more than probable departure of Óscar Jiménez to Atlético San Luis, in Coapa they want a substitute goalkeeper from guarantees as an option to Guillermo Ochoa.

Lajud did not play any meeting with Santos Laguna last season, being relegated by Acevedo who was the starting goalkeeper and who had an outstanding performance, so he would arrive at America by accepting that secondary role.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content