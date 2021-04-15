Club América with three players touched for the match vs Cruz Azul

The Eagles of America ended up qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League despite losing the second leg against him Olympia from Honduras in the Azteca in a match where the creams suffered those of Cain due to the hard tackles of the Central Americans, ending with a red balance for those of El Nido, because in addition to the fracture of Jesús López, three other players ended up touched in the match , so they will be under observation prior to the match against Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

In addition to the confirmed loss of Chucho López due to a fibula fracture, the players who ended up touched and with discomfort were Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova and the young Santiago Naveda.

Also read: Emilio Azcárraga, owner of Club América, loses a large part of his millionaire fortune

Naveda ended up with a strong concussion, Nicolás Benedetti will have to be carefully examined by a neurologist, and Sebastián Córdova ended up with a blow to the hip after a stomp from Yustin Arboleda, the same player who fractured López.

A little broader the topic of injuries: ➖ ‘Chucho’ López (Fibula fracture)

➖ Nicolás Benedetti (Concussion after strong blow to the neck)

➖Sebastián Córdova (Hit on the hip and back of the thigh)

➖ Santiago Naveda (Contusion on cheekbone) – Juan Guzmán Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) April 15, 2021

Las Águilas will only have Thursday and Friday to prepare for the match against Cruz Azul next Saturday at Azteca, a match in which azulcremas and celestes will compete for the leadership of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: