Club América wins by the minimum against Olimpia in its debut in the Concachampions (summary, goals)

The Eagles of Club América defeated the team of Olympia from Honduras in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League on the field of the Tegucigalpa Stadium, achieving an important advantage for those led by Santiago Solari.

The scorers for the match by Club América were Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas and Sergio Díaz, both scoring in the first half. For Olimpia, the scorer was Yustin Arboleda in the last minutes of the match.

The first part America began with certain doubts, so much so that Olimpia missed a very clear chance in the equator of the first half, forgiving a heads-up against Guillermo Ochoa. However, the Eagles did not forgive and Federico Vilas put the Eagles ahead at minute 42 of the first half.

Just two minutes later, the Paraguayan Sergio Díaz, who surprisingly started for this match against Olimpia, took advantage of his opportunity and with a great shot from outside the area, put it 0-2 on the scoreboard.

Already in the second half, the Eagles managed their advantage, however they fell far back and Olimpia left with everything and at minute 89, he scored a goal that shortened distances and gives him hope for the return game by Yustin Arboleda.

