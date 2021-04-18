Club América will validate the purchase option for Álvaro Fidalgo

One of the great revelations of Club América this tournament has been Alvaro Fidalgo, who arrived with many doubts at the MX League, since, many fans questioned his signings, considering that he played in the Second Division of Spain.

The midfielder has earned ownership with his good performances, for that reason, Solari wants to have him and the board would buy his card, remembering that he is on loan for him. CD Castellón.

According to Marca, ‘Las Águilas’ are convinced of the level shown by the Spanish, so they assure that in summer they will make the purchase option valid, trusting that in the future they can make a millionaire transfer, considering their Spanish nationality.

STAYS If nothing strange happens at the last minute, América will exercise the purchase option for Álvaro Fidalgo. In addition to being sporting for them, it will be a great business in the future https: //t.co/yKncS2vARe – Alejandro Orvañanos (@ale_orvananos) April 18, 2021

Fidalgo has not managed to debut as a scorer in the tournament; however, he has played nine games, all of them as a starter. According to Transfermarkt, the value of the 24-year-old footballer is 450 thousand euros.