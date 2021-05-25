Club América will punish players involved in a ‘controversial’ party with escorts

Still without pronouncing an official position on the controversial party organized by some of its soccer players, the board of the Eagles of Club América would financially fine the players involved; Nicolás Benedetti, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánchez and Leonardo Suárez; because they broke sanitary protocols.

The party organized by these players took place in a private home on May 6, the same day that the Azulcrema team’s board of directors offered them a barbecue to ‘strengthen’ the internal coexistence of the group after having qualified for the Semifinals of the Concachampions.

Although some fans put aside their love and relationship life, both Roger and Benedetti were criticized for breaking health protocols, in addition to exposing themselves in a situation that affects their careers and the image that Club América wants to give.

Benedetti is in fact transferable, but Santos does not want him so much for Gorriarán Roger, they long for a good offer I had commented Fines for now for breaking sanitary protocol https://t.co/HYV9PrbXOO – Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) May 25, 2021

This conviviality took place in the week prior to the start of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Quarterfinals, before learning that the Tuzos del Pachuca would be their rival.

“If a member of the Clubs is caught not respecting the LIGA MX Sanitary Protocol in events not authorized by the Club, they must be separated from the squad for a period of 10 days and will rejoin by presenting a negative PCR test to the League.

Additionally, in accordance with the Competition Regulations of the LIGA BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA EXPANSIÓN MX, as well as with the General Regulations of the Mexican Federation of Association Football, the case will be referred to the Disciplinary Commission for analysis, which may reach a sanction economic of $ 100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Pesos 00/100 MN) “

At the moment, neither the board nor the players involved have spoken about it.

