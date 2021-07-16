Club América will play behind closed doors at the start of AP21 at the Azteca Stadium

The Eagles of Club América will start playing behind closed doors the 2021 Opening of the MX League on the Azteca Stadium field, due to the pandemic and that the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City does not allow it, so the Coapa team will play without public in the first days of the tournament.

According to information from ESPN, by decision of América and Grupo Televisa, the Eagles will not receive more public on the first dates of the 2021 Opening of the MX League due to the issue of infections due to the pandemic, so neither the men’s team women will receive public in the Azteca.

Also read: Gold Cup: She is Shae Vonstein, the woman who stole the show in the Mexico vs Guatemala game

As detailed in the information, infections in Mexico City have dramatically doubled from June to July and therefore they decided that it is most likely that they will not receive the fans when America has home games.

It should be remembered that Club América will debut on matchday 2 of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League at the Azteca Stadium against the Rayos del Necaxa, although they must first be measured against the Gallos de Querétaro in La Corregidora.

On date 3 he will face La Franja del Puebla at the Azteca Stadium as well, and said duel would be played behind closed doors.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content