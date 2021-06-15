Club América will not sell Federico Viñas to MLS; the Uruguayan stays for the Apertura 2021

Federico Viñas, Uruguayan forward for Club América’s Las Águilas, has no intention of leaving the Coapa team for the next Liga MX Apertura 2021 Tournament and going to MLS, after it was reported that there had been some polls.

According to César Caballero from ESPN, Viñas’ work team assures that they want to succeed in America and therefore, they do not want to leave the Coapa squad for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

“Talking with Federico Viñas’ work team, they were very clear:” There is no way to take him to MLS now, he wants to succeed in America, “shared César Caballero.

It should be remembered that America seeks to give way to some players to free places for foreigners and the Colombian and Uruguayan would emerge as candidates.

Santiago Solari must give the go-ahead to his departures and define whether it is convenient for the club to get rid of the players, heading to the Apertura 2021, especially Viñas, who did not have many opportunities in the last Clausura 2021.

