Club América will not reject Nicolás Castillo; they contemplate his return

Although the Eagles of Club América do not contemplate the Chilean, Nicolás Castillo, for him 2021 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX, the intention of the creams would not be to ‘get rid’ of their striker’s file, as they would be waiting to see the evolution he would have Nico in the club that plays on loan in the following semester.

According to the publication of the newspaper As México, the America I would only seek to give it on loan until December of this 2021, evaluating its performance in the team that plays, in addition to following in detail its physical evolution, since that is one of the great pending of the azulcrema team.

Unofficially, it transpired that this reason had been the main reason why América did not contemplate Nico Castillo for the 2021 Apertura, in addition to the fact that they do not see him in a position to compete for a position with Federico Viñas, Roger Martínez or Henry Martín.

For this reason, América would seek to lend it for only six months and study its return for the Clausura 2022, remembering that Castillo has a current contract until December 2022, so his performance in the loan period would be key for a possible return to the club of Coapa.

It should be remembered that Castillo has one of the highest salaries in the MX League, with 3 million fixed dollars, plus 2 million dollars in goals, making him one of the highest paid soccer players in Mexican Soccer, so most likely the America would continue to pay a high percentage of his salary.

Rumors have put three Mexican teams interested in having Castillo for the 2021 Apertura.

