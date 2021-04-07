Club América will not ‘give away’ Santiago Naveda, they expect a millionaire offer

After the rumor of the supposed interest of the Eintracht Frankfurt of the German Bundesliga for taking over the services of the Club América pivot, Santiago Naveda, the journalist of Fox Sports and the newspaper Récord, Rubén Rodríguez, assures that the Azulcrema board of directors is open to assessing an economic offer to let out the youth squad, who is close to turning 20 years old.

Recently debuted in the First Division of Mexican Soccer by Santiago Solari, Naveda has become a regular player in the Indiecito team, having participation in all the Clausura 2021 matches of the MX League, so it is projected to be one of the ‘bossy’ in the center of the Coapa team field.

According to the information revealed in previous days, Eintracht was waiting for the contractual situation of Naveda with América to be resolved, since they were aware that their link with the creams would end this summer, but according to the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, the Eagles have extended the contract with their youth squad until 2022, so they would have to negotiate their departure with a good financial offer.

Taking into account the exports that Club América has made in recent years, the Eagles would be asking for a large sum for their youth squad, since Naveda is a ‘promise’ player in Mexican Soccer, being part of the selectives with an age limit.

The latest sales of Club América to the European market (Millions of Euros): Diego Reyes | 7 million | Porto Raúl Jiménez | 10.5 million | Atlético de Madrid Omar Govea | 2 million | Porto Miguel Layún | 5 million | Watford Diego Lainez | 14 million | Betis Edson Alvarez | 15 million | Ajax Agustín Marchesín | 12 million | Porto Mateus Uribe | 9.5 million | Porto

The German team has already bought a couple of Liga MX players, both from Chivas, first Marco Fabián, for whom they paid 3.7 million euros (4.4 million dollars), and then Carlos Salcedo, for those who paid 5 million euros (5.94 million dollars)

