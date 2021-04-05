Club América will have no mercy against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions

The Eagles of Club América will leave Mexico City this Monday to travel to Honduras and begin their participation in the CONCACAF Champions League, facing the Olympia at the start of the Eighth Finals, so the Mexican coach of the Honduran Real Spain, Raúl Gutiérrez, he issued a warning to the Long-haired team.

America will be using an alternate box to dose workload to its players, because next weekend they will play against the UANL Tigers in it Closing 2021 of the MX LeagueIn addition to another week coming with 2 games on its calendar, for the return against Olimpia and the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul, a game where the leader of the competition in Mexican Futnol could be defined.

Also read: Carolina Isaza shows off her enormous attributes in dance with a string dress

The Honduran press has already begun to echo this aspect, assuring that against a B team, Olimpia has more opportunities to achieve a favorable score that leads the tie.

The former @ClubAmerica player and Mexican coach, Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez, analyzes the rival of @CDOlimpia on Wednesday for the Concacaf champions. The coach of Real Spain gives him a warning and says that if they have a chance to take advantage of it. https://t.co/Tk5K4czJbq – Diario Diez (@DiarioDiezHn) April 4, 2021

With this context, the Mexican coach, Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, issued a warning to the Catracho club, ensuring that the Eagles will come to seek to win the game and take advantage in the tie, regardless of the names of the players they use in their eleven initial.

“If America comes with a B team, it will come to win, that people do not confuse. As a former Americanist I say it: with novices, with experience or with those who come, they will want to win,” El Potro launched in an interview for the newspaper Diez de Honduras .

El Potro recalled that the greatness of Club América forces him to go to get good results no matter with which players he faces a commitment, so if anyone doubts the ability of the Eagles, it is that he does not know the history of the azulcrema team.

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions Day 13 of Clausura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: