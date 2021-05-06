Club América: When will Sebastián Córdova play for the Eagles?

The return match against him Portland Timbers on the Concacaf Champions Leagues seemed to be the perfect setting for the midfielder’s return Sebastian Cordova, who has already added five consecutive games without seeing action with Club América between Liga MX and Concachampions, so the Argentine coach, Santigo Solari, He was questioned about the Mexican’s state of health and when he will return to activity with the azulcremas.

The Eagles will have a week to prepare for their Quarterfinal match in the 2021 Clausura League, a match in which many suppose the Mexican midfielder could see action, although the Argentine coach’s response left more doubts in this regard.

“I leave the answer to the medical services and, from Sebastián, we hope that he will be with us as soon as (Emanuel) Aguilera. It took a little longer, but he is resting and working with the doctors. Since he went to the national team we have seen little of him, he gave a great pre-Olympic, and we want to see him with us, but it is time, “said Solari.

Córdova ended up injured after the rough game against Olimpia of Honduras in the round of 16 of the Concachampions, a game where he received a stomp on the back and was reportedly hit on the hip.

Since then, Córdova has missed the duels against Cruz Azul, Toluca, Pumas and both games against the Portland Timbers.

The Mexican has not played since last April 11, when he participated for 90 minutes against the UANL Tigres, after having missed a couple of games for being concentrated with the Pre-Olympic Selection in the Concacaf tournament.

In the absence of Córdova, his place has been taken by Argentine Leo Suárez, who provided a great game on Wednesday night against the Timbers, scoring a goal and causing a penalty.