Club América: Was Salvador Reyes a fan of Cruz Azul? Revive ‘old’ player message

The Eagles of Club América managed to win the signing of Salvador Reyes, a left-back who comes from the Puebla Strip and although he was received with good eyes by the fans, an old tweet from the player made him ‘lose’ points.

In social networks, the fans were in charge of searching through their oldest tweets and found one that broke hearts.

“I’m going to Cruz Azul.” Reyes wrote in 2014.

Given this, the fans, both from America and Cruz Azul, began to share the message, making fun of his words.

Salvador Reyes, in 2014, was a player of the Sub 17 of Monarcas Morelia and just two days before writing the tweet, América had won the 12th against the Tigres, however, Reyes published that message because the Machine was facing Cruz Azul in the Club World Cup.

