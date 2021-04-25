Club América vs Toluca: Fans are enraged by the ownership of Benedetti and Emilio Sánchez

The Eagles of Club América visited the whole of the Red Devils of Toluca in the match of day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Nemesio Diez Stadium field, where Santiago Solari surprised with some movements where they returned to the starting eleven Nicolás Benedetti and Emilio Sánchez.

The fans were upset by the team that Solari brought out to face the match against Toluca, since they considered that the line-up is much more similar to a team from the Expansion League and not from America.

Specifically, they were very annoyed with the inclusion in the eleven of Nicolás Benedetti and Emilio Sanchéz, who do not see a level for them to be in America and their performance has not helped them to receive that confidence.

That alignment is signed by the zacatepec but there is no fart, we are already in second place assured and it comes with it at midweek – Roberto Aquino (@ beto13gomez) April 25, 2021

CHINGA YOUR MOTHER EMILIO – castillo_08 (@omarsitocastle) April 25, 2021

Let’s see if that poor asshole doesn’t break – Hououin Kyouma (@ Evsolid21) April 25, 2021

An XI half culero but hey, we have already secured 2nd place and there is an international match midweek. Let’s see if Colula gives a good game to send the fat Jorge Sánchez to the cock. – Oscar (@ Oscarinn_10) April 25, 2021

