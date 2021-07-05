Club América vs Santos Laguna: Lineups for the friendly match prior to Apertura 2021

The Eagles of Club América will face the Santos Laguna squad in the match corresponding to Eagle Tour where Santiago Solari’s squad will play a series of friendly matches to arrive prepared for the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League. The stadium field of Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, in Utah, United States, will be the venue that will host the first preseason game of the Americanista squad.

Club América, for the duel against Santos, will be able to test the reinforcements that have arrived at Solari’s team for the following season, such as Salvador Reyes, Fernando Madrigal and Miguel Layún, and where everything points to Nicolás Castillo as the starter .

Miguel Layún, Fernando Madrigal and Salvador Reyes will have the opportunity to show their worth in the eyes of Solari, mainly Layún and Madrigal, who a priori, arrive to be replaced by Jorge Sánchez and Richard Sánchez, summoned with their national teams.

For its part, the Santos Laguna team is the current runner-up in Mexican soccer after losing the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League to Cruz Azul, and against América they will seek to gain confidence with a victory.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE FRIENDLY MATCH BETWEEN CLUB AMÉRICA VS SANTOS LAGUNA

America: Jiménez (P), Fuentes, Layún, Valdez, Aguilera, Madrigal, Aquino, Lainez, Fidalgo, Suárez, Roger Martínez.

Santos Laguna: Acevedo (P), Orrantia, Rodríguez, Govea, Campos, Prieto, Carrillo, Ibargüen, Jeraldino, Valdés, Ocejo.

