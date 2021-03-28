Club América vs Rayados: Lineups of the Liga MX friendly match

The Eagles of Club América and the Rayados of Monterrey took advantage of the stoppage of the MX League by FIFA date of this month of March to face in the city of Dallas, Texas, for a friendly duel that will take place in the Cotton bowl.

Santiago Solari’s team does not want to lose the good rhythm they have in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, where they are second in the table, facing the match of Day 13 against Rayos del Necaxa.

For its part, the Gang, led by “el Vasco” Javier Aguirre, is in fourth position in the 2021 Guardians and their next match will be at the BBVA Stadium, against Atlético de San Luis.

ALIGNMENTS

America: O. Jiménez, P. Aquino, A. Escoboza, G. Dos Santos, A. Medina, B. Vadez, E. Aguilera, A. Fidalgo, F. Viñas, M. Lainez, B. Colula.

Striped: L. Cardenas, E. Gutiérrez, A. Grijalva, A. Mora, G. Sánchez, C. Ortíz, A. González, M. Meza, A. Hurtado, D. Pabón, A. Loba

