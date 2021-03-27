Club América vs Rayados: Analy Bazán supports the Eagles with everything in the friendly vs Monterrey

Despite the FIFA Date, Club América does not want to lose rhythm and will play a match against Striped in Texas, with an audience in the Stadium, so one of the most loyal fans will meet at the Cotton Dallas Bowl, we talk about Analy Bazán.

The Mexican influencer has become known for her daring photos on social networks, where she usually wins over the Azulcrema fans by posing with the shirt of her love’s team.

Also read: Tottenham: Gareth Bale’s agent denies his return to Real Madrid

On this occasion, Bazán, who lives, precisely in Texas, uploaded a video on his social networks showing his thousands of followers the way to the stadium, even, on the way to the stadium, they met Rayados fans.

Bazán knows that he can hardly go to see ‘Las Águilas’ at this time due to the situation of the pandemic, so he did not hesitate to take advantage of this situation to support Solari’s team on US soil.