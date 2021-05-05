Club América vs Portland Timbers: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions game

This Wednesday, May 5, the Eagles of Club América receive the Portland Timbers on the field of the Azteca Stadium in the Vuelta de los Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League in 9:15 p.m. point. You can watch the game through Fox Sports channels.

The series is tied at one goal per side, with the advantage that America would go to the next round by the visitor goal criterion, as long as it maintains the tie at zero in the game this Wednesday.

The creams need to leave Portland at zero, because in case of a goal tie they would go to penalties to define the winner, and in case of matching with two or more goals, it would be the Timbers who would go to the next round.

AMERICA ESCAPED IN THE LAST Solari’s team won 1-0 by Roger Martínez, but Pipe Mora scored 1-1 for Portland Timberls in the first leg of the Concachampions quarterfinals Asprilla, Bravo, Chará x2, Valeri, Aquino, Cáceres, Suárez, Sánchez and Valdez headlines pic.twitter.com/tnxEck9Kd9 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 29, 2021

América arrives motivated for this match after winning the Capital Classic against the UNAM Pumas, ending a four-game winless streak between Liga MX and Concachampions.

The creams had lost against Olimpia, tied against Cruz Azul, lost against Toluca and tied against the Portland Timbers.

In addition to that, the Eagles again scored a goal on a moving ball, since in their last four games they had scored three goals, all of them from penalties.

