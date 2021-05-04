Club América vs Portland Timbers: Santiago Solari would have 4 casualties in Concachampions

Club América plays the pass to the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday against the Portland Timbers on the court of Aztec stadium in a tie that has ‘advantage’ thanks to the visitor goal that he achieved in the tie to one in North American territory, and now he will have to face this duel with four notable absences.

Confirmed decline of Roger Martinez, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, the losses of Emanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres and Sebastián Córdova, who would not have managed to recover from their injuries.

According to the information revealed by the TUDN reporter, Gibrán Araige, it looks very difficult for Aguilera and Córdova to see minutes of play against Portland this Wednesday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, as Solari’s plan is to give them more recovery time to have them one hundred percent in the Liguilla.

AMERICA • It seems very difficult for Sebastián Córdova and Emanuel Aguilera to have minutes against Portland in @TheChampions … they will take care of them to have them at 100 in Liguilla. • Roger is dismissed due to suspension. • Fidalgo is ready to start. @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) May 4, 2021

On the other hand, the reporter Juan Carlos Díaz Murrieta, also adds the possible loss of Sebastián Cáceres, who did not play against Pumas last Sunday due to an annoyance during training prior to the game.

Solari will be able to get hold of the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, who recovered from a stomach infection that deprived him of playing the Classical Capitalino, cutting a streak of games played with the Eagles since his arrival in Liga MX.

The Eagles could repeat in defense with Bruno Valdez and Jordan Silva as centrals.

