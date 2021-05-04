Club América vs Portland Timbers: Results they need to qualify at Concachampions

Club América de México receives a visit from Portland Timbers of the United States to define one of the first two semifinalists of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday, May 5 on the field of the Azteca Stadium in a series that is tied at one goal, thanks to the goals of Felipe Mora, for Portland, and Roger Martínez by the azulcrema team.

America, the most winning team in Concacaf, will try to assert its local status in this phase of the competition, having fresh the antecedent of having been defeated by Olimpia of Honduras in its most recent match at Azteca, a result that today it would cause elimination.

With the away goal in Ida’s game, the Eagles would have enough to draw without goals to move on to the next phase; while the tie at 1 goal would send the game to penalties. The ties to 2 or more goals, would give the pass to the Portland Timbers, since it would favor their greater number of annotations as a visitor.

The triumph of either team guarantees the passage to the Semifinals, where they will find the winner of the Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union key.

How do America and Portland get to this game?

Last Wednesday, in the first leg, América, which has seven Concacaf titles, took advantage with a penalty well collected by Colombian Roger Martínez and the local team drew in the same way with a goal from Chilean Felipe Mora.

It was a clash meeting, in which the Mexicans complained that the referee did not sanction strong tackles by the rivals and were against the penalty in favor of the Americans, while Portland congratulated itself for rescuing the equalizer, in the last play.

The teams arrive in different conditions. While América qualified as second seed to the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament and led the attack, tied with Cruz Azul and Toluca, the Timbers were thrashed 4-1 by Dallas last Saturday, and dropped to the penultimate place in the Western Conference of the MLS, with a win and a couple of setbacks.

This Wednesday America will seek to impose conditions with a forward led by Roger Martínez and Henry Martin; Solari will take advantage of the fact that his team will not play the weekend in the Clausura tournament and will send his best figures to the field, in search of a pass to the phase of the four.

Timbers will try to go from less to more to suffer less from the ravages of altitude; strategist Giovanni Savarese will try to maintain order and keep his goal undefeated and after that, go for the victory.

