Club América vs Portland Timbers: Probable lineups of the Concachampions match

The Eagles of Club América will receive this Wednesday Portland Timbers at the Azteca Stadium to close the key to the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, which is tied at one goal per side, with the advantage that the Eagles would advance if this marker was maintained on aggregate by the away goal criteria.

Santiago Solari opted to reserve his best players for the Vuelta match against Portland, sending an alternative team last Sunday against the Pumas de la UNAM, a bet that was positive for him, since the azulcremas beat the Universitarios and arrived with the Full of spirits to face this match against the MLS team.

Also read: Liga MX: Predictions for the Repechage of the Clausura 2021; favorites to go to Liguilla

For this duel, Santiago Solari will not be able to count on the Colombian Roger Martínez, suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so his place would be taken by Sebastián Córdova, who aims to return to the starting eleven with the creams.

Probable lineup of the Águilas del América: Ochoa, Fuentes, Silva, Valdez, Sánchez, Aquino, R. Sánchez, Córdova, Fidalgo, Lainez and Henry Martín.

Portland Timbers likely lineup: Attinella, Van Rankin, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo, D. Chará, Williamson, Y. Chará, Valeri, Aspirlla and Mora.

The players who are in doubt to participate on the side of America are Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera and Sebastián Córdova himself.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari ‘presumes’ leadership and leaves Cruz Azul stick