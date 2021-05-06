Club América vs Portland Timbers: Lineups for the second leg of the Concachampions

The Eagles of Club América host the MLS squad tonight Portland Timbers in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, after they tied one goal in the first leg, so tonight at the Azteca Stadium both teams will define who will advance to the next round.

Club América, led by Santiago Solari, has a slight advantage in the tie against Portland Timbers due to the away goal they achieved in the first leg from Roger Martínez, since the 0-0 will allow the Eagles to advance.

For its part, the MLS team led by Giovanni Savarese, will seek to score a goal to force America to have to go out to score yes or yes.

It should be remembered that America is motivated for this match after winning the Capital Classical against the UNAM Pumas, cutting a streak of four games without a win in both competitions, both Liga MX and Concachampions.

LINEUP FOR THE MATCH BETWEEN AMERICA AND PORTLAND TIMBERS

America: Ochoa (p), Fuentes, Sánchez, Cáceres, Aquino, Suárez, Valdez, Sánchez, Viñas, Lainez, Fidalgo.

Timbers: Attinella (p), Van Rankin, Mabiala, Tuiloma, Bravo, Chara, Williamson, Chara, Valeri (c), Asprilla, Mora.

