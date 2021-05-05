Club América vs Portland: Giovanni Savarese, coach of Timbers, throws at the Eagles

With Club América installed in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League and fighting his pass at Concachampions semifinals, the Argentine strategist of the Aguilas, Santiago Solari, is already planning the formation of its squad for the tournament of Opening 2021 which will start in mid-July or early August.

In the preview of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals between the Portland Timbers and Club America tonight at Azteca, the coach of the North American team, Giovanni savarese, left a strong message at Eagles, in reference to the complaints about the refereeing of the Ida game where they scored a penalty in the last minute for a hand of Bruno Valdez.

After the complaints from the Eagles at the end of the match, the Portland coach assured that the refereeing was even for both teams, as he considered that the referee also made wrong decisions that harmed them in the development of the game.

“We think that whatever it may be, if the referee made a mistake about something, he will have been wrong for both of us, not just for one team, what was shown was for us to tie the game or go out with something else at home. A lot of what we did in the first half, America won balls, it only generated an opportunity and nothing more, people are going to talk about what they think, these games have to be played, “said Savarese.

“We like the challenge. No MLS team has ever won this competition; with responsibility, we have to go forward against a club like Club América ”. Giovanni Savarese, Portland Timbers manager ahead of tomorrow’s game. # LosMásGrandes # SOMOSAMÉRICA pic.twitter.com/M1SsAieZx2 – LosmasgrandesMX (@LosMasGrandesMX) May 5, 2021

The Timbers coach assured that the Vuelta match at the Azteca Stadium will be very complicated, especially because they will come out with the disadvantage of having received a goal at home, however, they feel they have the ability to eliminate the Eagles on their own ground. .

“We like the challenge. We are sorry to go forward with a club like América, it is the responsibility we have, no MLS team has won this competition, we have to go against a club like Club América ”, he declared.

